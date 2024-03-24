NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) PT Raised to $54.00

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,049,000 after acquiring an additional 187,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 72,754 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 367,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 99,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

