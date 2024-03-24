Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $58.47 on Thursday. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXT. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,287,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

