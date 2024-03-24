New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

