Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,156 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 202.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 113.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after buying an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $628.01. 2,135,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,993. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.14 and a twelve month high of $634.36. The stock has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

