Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $628.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.14 and a 1-year high of $634.36. The firm has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

