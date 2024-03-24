NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Hits $6.91 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.55 or 0.00009995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $6.91 billion and $263.50 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00081799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00021825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00017578 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008038 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,179,437,312 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,179,340,717 with 1,054,016,312 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

