NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.73

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.73 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 124.60 ($1.59). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 123.60 ($1.57), with a volume of 498,261 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £387.47 million, a PE ratio of -2,472.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

