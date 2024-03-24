Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NAVB opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.33.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 264.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
