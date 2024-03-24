Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.51

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.51 and traded as low as $6.25. Natuzzi shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1,629 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natuzzi in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

