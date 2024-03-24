NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.50

Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.50 and traded as low as $29.52. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 15,727 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $222 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.45%.

Insider Transactions at NACCO Industries

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 866 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $25,668.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in NACCO Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

(Get Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.