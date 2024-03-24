MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 7.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYTE stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $298.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.18.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $212.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

