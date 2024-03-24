Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 7,127 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 295,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,732,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. 1,454,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,417. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.