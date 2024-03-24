Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,633 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,369,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILTB traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 76,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,888. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

