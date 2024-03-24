Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 178,119 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,119 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,728,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,583,000 after acquiring an additional 213,455 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,747,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.75. 284,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,389. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

