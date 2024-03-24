Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,963,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 109,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,289. The company has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

