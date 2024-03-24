Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 990 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,907,000 after buying an additional 492,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after buying an additional 257,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,923,000 after buying an additional 144,612 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,683. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

