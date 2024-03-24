Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,576,000 after acquiring an additional 165,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. 629,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,826. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

