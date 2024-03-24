Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,340,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,265,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 119,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.73. 1,375,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,125. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

