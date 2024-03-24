Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.32. 1,068,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

