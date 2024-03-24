Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $166.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,167. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $168.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

