Mutual Advisors LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,054 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,414. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.4477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

