Mutual Advisors LLC Has $6.81 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,494. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.51. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $115.19. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

