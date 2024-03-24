Mutual Advisors LLC Has $6.24 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,521 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. 28,830,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,466,376. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

