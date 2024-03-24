Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,453,000 after purchasing an additional 329,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,994,000 after buying an additional 473,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,671,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,911,000 after buying an additional 72,860 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:FAF traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.12. 539,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,000. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.92%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

