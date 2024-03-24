Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,174 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR traded down $16.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.87. The company had a trading volume of 232,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,410. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.72 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.28. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 37.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total transaction of $2,450,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total transaction of $2,450,807.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986 over the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

