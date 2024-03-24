Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.8 %

LEG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,892. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.00%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

