Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,945 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,889 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,390.8% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 973,486 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,487,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 845,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,178,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares during the period.

Shares of CGCP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,149. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

