Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 32,903 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 70,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.37. 17,816,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,625,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

