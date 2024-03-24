Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 54,502 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS JCPB traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 540,481 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

