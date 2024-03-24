Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 4,813 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,183,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.68. The stock had a trading volume of 449,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,409. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $154.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

