Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 38,614 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1,336.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.83. 106,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $220.66 and a 12 month high of $308.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.61.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

