Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 11,484 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $49.99. 2,356,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,253. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

