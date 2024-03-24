Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 153.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,437,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,381,952. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.