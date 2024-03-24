Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.6 %

PECO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 572,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,571. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

