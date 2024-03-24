Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,168,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,528. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

