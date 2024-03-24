Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 924 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 561.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after acquiring an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,112,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $398.86. 1,514,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

