Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 357,798 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2024

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAIFree Report) by 250.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,986,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,007,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 980,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.