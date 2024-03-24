Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 357,798 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 250.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,986,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,007,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 980,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

