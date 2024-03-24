Morgan Stanley Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $70.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.91.

PNW stock opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,620,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 254.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 115,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 82,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 140,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $5,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

