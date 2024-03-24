Morgan Stanley Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $19.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KSS. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of KSS opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Kohl’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

