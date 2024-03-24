Moon Tropica (CAH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $833,227.88

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, Moon Tropica has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Moon Tropica has a market capitalization of $93.47 million and approximately $833,227.88 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moon Tropica token can currently be bought for about $38.21 or 0.00058174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moon Tropica Token Profile

Moon Tropica’s launch date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. Moon Tropica’s official website is moontropica.com. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com.

Moon Tropica Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 39.4970425 USD and is up 18.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,116,954.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

