Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 million, a PE ratio of 351.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 5,002.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

