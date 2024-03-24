Monness Crespi & Hardt Begins Coverage on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EEFT. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.71.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EEFT opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.04.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 548,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $54,947,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $35,309,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,912,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.