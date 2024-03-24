Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -154.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,116,455.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 106,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

See Also

