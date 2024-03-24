Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644 in the last three months. 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

