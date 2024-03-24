Mizuho Increases Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $54.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vital Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Vital Energy stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.24. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,644,000 after buying an additional 497,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after buying an additional 197,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

