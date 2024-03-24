Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 28th

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

MHVYF opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

