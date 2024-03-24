Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.69.

MU opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

