Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $103.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MU. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.69.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.64. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.