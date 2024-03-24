Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $202,762.93

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00003591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $62.14 million and approximately $202,762.93 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,340,277 coins and its circulating supply is 26,247,149 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,339,825 with 26,246,697 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.3150005 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $218,033.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

