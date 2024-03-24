MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,815.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,571.99 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,661.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,506.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

